2022 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,159 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman
- 5.7L, 8 cylinder engine with 8 speed automatic transmission
- Touchscreen infotainment system
-Sirius satellite radio
-Blue tooth technology so you can go hands free with phone
-Premium cloth seats
Come see us today for more info.
Vehicle Features
