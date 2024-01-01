2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman - 5.7L, 8 cylinder engine with 8 speed automatic transmission - Touchscreen infotainment system -Sirius satellite radio -Blue tooth technology so you can go hands free with phone -Premium cloth seats Come see us today for more info.

18,159 KM

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT7NG301355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,159 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Tradesman
- 5.7L, 8 cylinder engine with 8 speed automatic transmission
- Touchscreen infotainment system
-Sirius satellite radio
-Blue tooth technology so you can go hands free with phone
-Premium cloth seats
Come see us today for more info.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

