2022 RAM 1500 Classic

25,323 KM

Details Features

SLT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,323KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT6NS175779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-XXXX

519-337-4550

