$82,000+ tax & licensing
$82,000
+ taxes & licensing
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.
519-337-7561
2022 Toyota Tundra
HYBRID PLATINUM
Location
255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
23,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10544832
- Stock #: 23-237B
- VIN: 5TFNC5DB2NX004216
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 23,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
