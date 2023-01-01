Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tundra

23,452 KM

Details Features

$82,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$82,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

519-337-7561

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

HYBRID PLATINUM

Location

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-7561

  1. 10544832
  2. 10544832
  3. 10544832
  4. 10544832
  5. 10544832
  6. 10544832
  7. 10544832
  8. 10544832
  9. 10544832
  10. 10544832
  11. 10544832
  12. 10544832
  13. 10544832
  14. 10544832
  15. 10544832
  16. 10544832
  17. 10544832
  18. 10544832
  19. 10544832
Contact Seller

$82,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544832
  • Stock #: 23-237B
  • VIN: 5TFNC5DB2NX004216

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 45,403 KM
$65,760 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra H...
 23,452 KM
$82,000 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 47,052 KM
$48,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

Bayview Chrysler Dodge Ltd.

255 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-7561

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory