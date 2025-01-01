Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

70,738 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12378672

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

2.0 TSI Comfortline

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 12378672
  2. 12378672
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,738KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2LP2CA5NC511068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2022 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Comfortline for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI Comfortline 70,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Black Interior for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Black Interior 44,457 KM $35,432 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 52,399 KM $21,021 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Atlas