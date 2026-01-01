Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Buick Encore GX AWD - Touch screen - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Wireless Apple Car-play - Wireless Android Auto - Remote start - Keyless entry - Push to start - Auto climate - Comfortable, feels light at the wheel, capable! Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

2023 Buick Encore GX

55,497 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Encore GX

Essence

Watch This Vehicle
13505909

2023 Buick Encore GX

Essence

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 13505909
  2. 13505909
  3. 13505909
  4. 13505909
  5. 13505909
  6. 13505909
  7. 13505909
  8. 13505909
  9. 13505909
  10. 13505909
  11. 13505909
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,497KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMGSLXPB157081

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Buick Encore GX AWD
- Touch screen
- Heated seat's
- Heated steering wheel
- Wireless Apple Car-play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Remote start
- Keyless entry
- Push to start
- Auto climate
- Comfortable, feels light at the wheel, capable!
Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection 153,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Ford Escape S 103,163 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 77,612 KM $19,665 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 Buick Encore GX