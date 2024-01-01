Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

16,505 KM

$88,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Ultimate

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GTUUHEL2PZ193216

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PZ193216
  • Mileage 16,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2023 GMC Sierra 1500