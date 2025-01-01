$36,221+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
2023 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,221
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCN5PT507085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-291A
- Mileage 30,710 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Jeep Compass 4X4
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Sirius XM
- Bluetooth
- Steering wheel mounted
- Cruise control
- Leather seat's
- Panoramic sun roof
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Remote start
- Lots of nice touch point's and finishes
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED 30,710 KM $36,221 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 142,249 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus 39,933 KM $15,789 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$36,221
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2023 Jeep Compass