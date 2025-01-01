Menu
2023 Jeep Compass 4X4 - Touch screen - Backup camera - Sirius XM - Bluetooth - Steering wheel mounted - Cruise control - Leather seats - Panoramic sun roof - Keyless entry - Push button start - Remote start - Lots of nice touch points and finishes - Many more features! Come see us today for details!

2023 Jeep Compass

30,710 KM

$36,221

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

12685662

2023 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,221

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCN5PT507085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-291A
  • Mileage 30,710 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Jeep Compass 4X4
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Sirius XM
- Bluetooth
- Steering wheel mounted
- Cruise control
- Leather seat's
- Panoramic sun roof
- Keyless entry
- Push button start
- Remote start
- Lots of nice touch point's and finishes
- Many more features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$36,221

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 Jeep Compass