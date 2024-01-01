$67,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
Series II
2023 Jeep Wagoneer
Series II
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$67,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,061KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4SJVBP2PS557648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 60,061 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck - Apple Carplay 57,223 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Seltos X-Line - Leather Seats - Remote Start 16,314 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline - Heated Seats 5,730 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Progressive Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$67,999
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2023 Jeep Wagoneer