2023 Kia Rio - In white - Touch screen - Backup camera - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Heated seats - Cruise control - Bluetooth - Hands free Media control - USB - 12 V - And many more features inside and out - Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

13314698

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD8PE529713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,463 KM

Vehicle Description

- In white
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Heated seats
- Cruise control
- Bluetooth
- Hands free Media control
- USB
- 12 V
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

