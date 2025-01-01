$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Used
61,463KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD8PE529713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,463 KM
Vehicle Description
- In white
- Touch screen
- Backup camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Heated seats
- Cruise control
- Bluetooth
- Hands free Media control
- USB
- 12 V
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
