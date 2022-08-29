Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Land Rover Defender

8,005 KM

Details

$91,945

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$91,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2023 Land Rover Defender

2023 Land Rover Defender

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Land Rover Defender

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 9320866
  2. 9320866
  3. 9320866
  4. 9320866
  5. 9320866
  6. 9320866
  7. 9320866
  8. 9320866
  9. 9320866
  10. 9320866
  11. 9320866
  12. 9320866
  13. 9320866
Contact Seller

$91,945

+ taxes & licensing

8,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320866
  • Stock #: P2115183
  • VIN: SALEJ7EX3P2115183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tasman Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2115183
  • Mileage 8,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,686 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 S...
 56,537 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 95,878 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory