2023 Nissan Armada

34,896 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Armada

Platinum

12629532

2023 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AY2DB6P9832148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2023 Nissan Armada