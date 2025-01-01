Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Touch screen - Backup Camera - Apple car play - Cruise control - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Push to start - Blind spot monitoring - And many more features inside and out - Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

2023 Nissan Rogue

93,826 KM

$27,489

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

S

13202960

2023 Nissan Rogue

S

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$27,489

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB1PC848356

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,826 KM

2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD
- Touch screen
- Backup Camera
- Apple car play
- Cruise control
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Push to start
- Blind spot monitoring
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
$27,489

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 Nissan Rogue