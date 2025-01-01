$27,489+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Nissan Rogue
S
2023 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,826KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB1PC848356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,826 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD
- Touch screen
- Backup Camera
- Apple car play
- Cruise control
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Push to start
- Blind spot monitoring
- And many more features inside and out
- Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Payless Automart
2023 Nissan Rogue S 93,826 KM $27,489 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 62,744 KM $28,489 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 74,257 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Email Payless Automart
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-337-XXXX(click to show)
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing>
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2023 Nissan Rogue