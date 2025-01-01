$31,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUCAAAG9PV060156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PV060156
- Mileage 14,931 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali 67,917 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 121,972 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo - Sunroof 9,666 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Progressive Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross