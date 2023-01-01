Menu
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

9,288 KM

Details Features

$42,070

+ tax & licensing
$42,070

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,070

+ taxes & licensing

9,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10327434
  • Stock #: 23-222B
  • VIN: 3VVMB7AX0PM029443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

