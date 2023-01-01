$42,070+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,070
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,070
+ taxes & licensing
9,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10327434
- Stock #: 23-222B
- VIN: 3VVMB7AX0PM029443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Payless Automart
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5