2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,070 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 2 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10327434

10327434 Stock #: 23-222B

23-222B VIN: 3VVMB7AX0PM029443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.