$41,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT W/TURBO
2024 Mazda CX-50
GT W/TURBO
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDY1RN183195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Progressive Auto Group
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO 27,500 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Highline 167,896 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 105,380 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Progressive Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2024 Mazda CX-50