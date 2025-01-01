Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda CX-50

27,500 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT W/TURBO

Watch This Vehicle
12683427

2024 Mazda CX-50

GT W/TURBO

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 12683427
  2. 12683427
  3. 12683427
  4. 12683427
  5. 12683427
  6. 12683427
  7. 12683427
  8. 12683427
  9. 12683427
  10. 12683427
  11. 12683427
  12. 12683427
  13. 12683427
  14. 12683427
  15. 12683427
  16. 12683427
  17. 12683427
  18. 12683427
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MMVABDY1RN183195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO 27,500 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Highline for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Highline 167,896 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier for sale in Sarnia, ON
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 105,380 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2024 Mazda CX-50