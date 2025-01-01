Menu
2024 Volkswagen Taos - Touch screen - Backup Camera - Apple car play - Adaptive cruise control - Heated seats - Heated steering wheel - Remote start - keyless entry - Push to start - Blind spot monitoring -And many more features inside and out -Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

2024 Volkswagen Taos

62,744 KM

Details Description Features

$28,489

+ taxes & licensing
Comfortline

13202957

Comfortline

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
62,744KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVEX7B21RM041855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,744 KM

Vehicle Description

- Touch screen
- Backup Camera
- Apple car play
- Adaptive cruise control
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Remote start
- keyless entry
- Push to start
- Blind spot monitoring
-And many more features inside and out
-Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or visit us at 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia, ON to book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

