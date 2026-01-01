Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Ford F-150

16,282 KM

Details Features

$58,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14231711

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 14231711
  2. 14231711
  3. 14231711
  4. 14231711
  5. 14231711
  6. 14231711
  7. 14231711
  8. 14231711
  9. 14231711
  10. 14231711
  11. 14231711
  12. 14231711
  13. 14231711
  14. 14231711
  15. 14231711
  16. 14231711
  17. 14231711
  18. 14231711
  19. 14231711
  20. 14231711
  21. 14231711
  22. 14231711
  23. 14231711
  24. 14231711
  25. 14231711
Contact Seller

$58,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
16,282KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L86SKD39882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SKD39882
  • Mileage 16,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2026 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2026 MINI Cooper Countryman S 15,047 KM $47,899 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q8 55 Technik for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Audi Q8 55 Technik 108,000 KM $47,499 + tax & lic
Used 2026 MINI Cooper Countryman S for sale in Sarnia, ON
2026 MINI Cooper Countryman S 25,843 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2025 Ford F-150