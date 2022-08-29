$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9267121
- Stock #: BE028BXZ
- VIN: 3A4FY48B36T276873
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BE028BXZ
- Mileage 212,653 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6