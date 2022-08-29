Menu
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

212,653 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

212,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267121
  • Stock #: BE028BXZ
  • VIN: 3A4FY48B36T276873

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BE028BXZ
  • Mileage 212,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

