Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, 58-Amp Battery, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Class II Trailer Tow, Engine Oil Cooler, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Larger Radiator, Leather steering wheel, Order Code 220A, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vista Roof, Wiring Harness w/4 Pin Connector.<br><br>Sterling Gray Metallic<br>2010 Ford Edge Limited<br>4D Sport Utility Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD

2010 Ford Edge

111,117 KM

Details Description Features

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Edge

Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Contact Seller

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC3ABA11001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD, 58-Amp Battery, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Class II Trailer Tow, Engine Oil Cooler, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Larger Radiator, Leather steering wheel, Order Code 220A, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vista Roof, Wiring Harness w/4 Pin Connector.

Sterling Gray Metallic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
4D Sport Utility Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2010 Ford Edge Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER 111,117 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2020 Ford Transit 250 61,414 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE 26,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge