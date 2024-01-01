$2,200+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER
2010 Ford Edge
Limited 3.5L | VISTA ROOF | LEATHER
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,117KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC3ABA11001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,117 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 58-Amp Battery, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Class II Trailer Tow, Engine Oil Cooler, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Larger Radiator, Leather steering wheel, Order Code 220A, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vista Roof, Wiring Harness w/4 Pin Connector.

Sterling Gray Metallic 2010 Ford Edge Limited 4D Sport Utility Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Sterling Gray Metallic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
4D Sport Utility Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD, 58-Amp Battery, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Class II Trailer Tow, Engine Oil Cooler, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Larger Radiator, Leather steering wheel, Order Code 220A, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Vista Roof, Wiring Harness w/4 Pin Connector.
Sterling Gray Metallic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
4D Sport Utility Duratec 3.5L V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2010 Ford Edge