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2012 Ford Mustang

19,177 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

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14437852

2012 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 14437852
  2. 14437852
  3. 14437852
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,177KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8JS6C5219360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,177 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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705-759-4545

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Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2012 Ford Mustang