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2012 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
2012 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT500
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
19,177KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8JS6C5219360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 19,177 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
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Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2012 Ford Mustang