2012 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
90,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EVXCC421687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 90,995 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
2012 Nissan Frontier