Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

85,321 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12854924

2013 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 12854924
  2. 12854924
  3. 12854924
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ETXDFC15824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 48,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 90,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX V6 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2012 Kia Sorento LX V6 167,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2013 Ford F-150