$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1ETXDFC15824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 85,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 48,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 90,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX V6 167,507 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2013 Ford F-150