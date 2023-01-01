Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

1 KM

Details Features

$CALL

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545405
  • Stock #: FF271A
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX9DZ125171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

