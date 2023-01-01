$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10545405
- Stock #: FF271A
- VIN: 1GTN1TEX9DZ125171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FF271A
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
