2013 Hyundai Sonata

210,716 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

SE

Location

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

210,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401771
  • Stock #: FF156C
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC0DH527350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

