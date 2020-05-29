+ taxes & licensing
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
When it comes to bang for the buck in the competitive luxury crossover segment, it's hard to beat the Lexus RX. This 2013 Lexus RX 350 is fresh on our lot in Sault Ste. Marie.
The Lexus RX 350 gets revised styling for 2013. The interior receives a few design and functionality enhancements while the standard equipment list expands. The 2013 Lexus RX 350 leads in its segment with good fuel economy, generous cargo space, and an elegant interior. This SUV has 119,493 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sault Ste. Marie. o~o
