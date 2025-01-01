$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 RAM 2500
ST
2014 RAM 2500
ST
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5CJXEG319697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 166,437 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln
2019 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 60,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 1.6L | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY 49,389 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 2.4L | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS 184,984 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maitland Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-759-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Maitland Ford Lincoln
705-759-4545
2014 RAM 2500