2015 Ford F-150

210,538 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

210,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515732
  • Stock #: F5695
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0FFB36442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,538 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

