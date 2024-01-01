Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

206,534 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

206,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC4FG382103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 206,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 206,534 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium 2.0L | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 2.0L | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL 20,634 KM $30,435 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech LEATHER | POWER SEATS | NAV for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech LEATHER | POWER SEATS | NAV 110,246 KM $19,935 + tax & lic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2015 GMC Sierra 1500