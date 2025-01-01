Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford C-MAX

140,357 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12813706

2016 Ford C-MAX

Hybrid SEL

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 12813706
  2. 12813706
  3. 12813706
  4. 12813706
  5. 12813706
  6. 12813706
  7. 12813706
  8. 12813706
  9. 12813706
  10. 12813706
  11. 12813706
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,357KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5BU9GL113129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2017 Ford F-250 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2017 Ford F-250 168,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 132,384 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Convenience 171,720 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2016 Ford C-MAX