2016 Ford C-MAX
Hybrid SEL
2016 Ford C-MAX
Hybrid SEL
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
140,357KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP5BU9GL113129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,357 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
2016 Ford C-MAX