Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

67,234 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 10535118
  2. 10535118
  3. 10535118
  4. 10535118
  5. 10535118
  6. 10535118
  7. 10535118
  8. 10535118
  9. 10535118
  10. 10535118
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535118
  • Stock #: D6429
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K88GBC60184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2020 Lincoln Aviator...
 23,676 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
210,538 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 18,485 KM
$36,435 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory