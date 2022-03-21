$35,998 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 3 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8962672

8962672 Stock #: DE008B

DE008B VIN: 1FTFW1EF0GFA41103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DE008B

Mileage 52,361 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.