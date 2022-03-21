Menu
2016 Ford F-150

52,361 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8962672
  • Stock #: DE008B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0GFA41103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DE008B
  • Mileage 52,361 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-XXXX

705-759-4545

