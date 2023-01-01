Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-250

131,488 KM

Details Features

$31,435

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,435

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-250

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 10471860
  2. 10471860
  3. 10471860
  4. 10471860
  5. 10471860
  6. 10471860
  7. 10471860
  8. 10471860
  9. 10471860
  10. 10471860
  11. 10471860
Contact Seller

$31,435

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471860
  • Stock #: F6798
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B61GEC20240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2016 Ford F-250
131,488 KM
$31,435 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 85,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano SL
 176,899 KM
$10,435 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory