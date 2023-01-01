2016 Ford F-250

$31,435 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 4 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471860

10471860 Stock #: F6798

F6798 VIN: 1FT7W2B61GEC20240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 131,488 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.