2016 Ford Focus

132,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

Titanium

2016 Ford Focus

Titanium

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632239
  • Stock #: 94728X
  • VIN: 1FADP3J25GL316720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
