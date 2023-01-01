$CALL+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9632239
- Stock #: 94728X
- VIN: 1FADP3J25GL316720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6