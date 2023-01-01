Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

71,245 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

S

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 10553217
  2. 10553217
  3. 10553217
  4. 10553217
  5. 10553217
  6. 10553217
  7. 10553217
  8. 10553217
  9. 10553217
  10. 10553217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553217
  • Stock #: XG001B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G72GR167839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2016 Ford Fusion S
 71,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 220,522 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory