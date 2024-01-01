$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
SV
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
230,308KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPXGL266692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 230,308 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
