Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Micra

230,308 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11403466
  2. 11403466
  3. 11403466
  4. 11403466
  5. 11403466
  6. 11403466
  7. 11403466
  8. 11403466
  9. 11403466
  10. 11403466
  11. 11403466
  12. 11403466
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,308KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPXGL266692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2019 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum 80,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Enclave CX 3.6L | CLOTH INTERIOR for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2011 Buick Enclave CX 3.6L | CLOTH INTERIOR 149,007 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 3.5L | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | FX4 for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 3.5L | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF | FX4 67,717 KM $43,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra