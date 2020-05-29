+ taxes & licensing
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package!
The Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid size SUV. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Sault Ste. Marie.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 44,553 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Fog Lamps .
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sault Ste. Marie. o~o
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
