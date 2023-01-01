Menu
2017 Ford F-150

34,973 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,973KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607226
  • Stock #: FF283AX
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP0HFC46746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

