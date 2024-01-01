Menu
2017 Ford F-150

60,546 KM

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 11126692
  2. 11126692
  3. 11126692
60,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EGXHFB82853

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 60,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

2017 Ford F-150