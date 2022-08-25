Menu
2017 Ford F-150

62,511 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 302A EQUIPMENT GROUP | 3.5L ECO BOOST | TAILGATE STEP | SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION |

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 302A EQUIPMENT GROUP | 3.5L ECO BOOST | TAILGATE STEP | SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION |

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8999326
  • Stock #: FE318A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKE28062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 62,511 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED, LOW KMS, WELL EQUIPPED!!!

7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE!!!

4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Accent-Color Step Bars, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Color Surround, Body-Color Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Color Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Color Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Navigation System, Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC, SYNC 3, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Chrome Appearance Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 70417 kilometers below market average!

XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6
Magne

Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

