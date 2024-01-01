Menu
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

67,954 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

67,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKC5JR197487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
