Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford EcoSport

96,869 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 10872504
  2. 10872504
  3. 10872504
  4. 10872504
  5. 10872504
  6. 10872504
  7. 10872504
  8. 10872504
  9. 10872504
  10. 10872504
  11. 10872504
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1SL9JC212310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BF047AX
  • Mileage 96,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 66,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2021 Ford Edge Titanium 46,643 KM $36,435 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Sault Ste. Marie, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 220,523 KM $9,935 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport