Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

32,158 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

S

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

  1. 9451063
  2. 9451063
  3. 9451063
  4. 9451063
  5. 9451063
  6. 9451063
  7. 9451063
  8. 9451063
  9. 9451063
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451063
  • Stock #: 94708
  • VIN: MAJ6P1SL0JC177706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 94708
  • Mileage 32,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maitland Ford Lincoln

2018 Ford EcoSport S
 32,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL N...
 74,509 KM
$28,745 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 27,683 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

Call Dealer

705-759-XXXX

(click to show)

705-759-4545

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory