2018 Ford Edge

74,509 KM

Details

$28,745

+ tax & licensing
Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

SEL New Arrival | As-Traded | Fuel Efficient

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9435282
  • Stock #: 94694
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98JBC23900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet our well equipped 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD in White! Powered by a 2.0 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that generates 245hp connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV will score near a approximately 8.7L/100km highway with ease serving up a composed ride with car-like handling and incredible precision. This ideal blend of refinement, efficiency, performance, utility, and flat-out fun is a wise choice with its sophisticated, European-influenced style complemented by alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and LED signature lighting!

Look inside the SEL, enjoy Ford Sync, you can make hands-free calls, control the music with your voice, and more! Available satellite radio, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, a 60/40 split rear seat, and fully opening doors are thoughtful touches that add to this perfect package.

Ford brings an added measure of confidence with automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification. The MyKey allows you to set restrictions for the teen driver in the house! Your on-the-go family will undoubtedly benefit from the smart design of this Edge SEL. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

