2018 Ford Edge
SEL New Arrival | As-Traded | Fuel Efficient
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9435282
- Stock #: 94694
- VIN: 2FMPK4J98JBC23900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Look inside the SEL, enjoy Ford Sync, you can make hands-free calls, control the music with your voice, and more! Available satellite radio, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, a 60/40 split rear seat, and fully opening doors are thoughtful touches that add to this perfect package.
Ford brings an added measure of confidence with automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification. The MyKey allows you to set restrictions for the teen driver in the house! Your on-the-go family will undoubtedly benefit from the smart design of this Edge SEL. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6