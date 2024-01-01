Menu
4WD, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Canadian Touring Package, Equipment Group 300A, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 Ultra Bright-Machined Aluminum. SEL 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Ingot Silver Metallic Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2018 Ford Escape

88,416 KM

$23,435

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SEL 1.5L | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 1.5L | NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,435

+ taxes & licensing

88,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HDXJUA25698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,416 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Canadian Touring Package, Equipment Group 300A, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Ultra Bright-Machined Aluminum.

SEL 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
Ingot Silver Metallic


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

$23,435

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford Escape