705-759-4545
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9244588
- Stock #: XA586
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUA67710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for all of your family's adventures, our 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is looking good in Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 179hp connected to a robust 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also handles beautifully with precise steering, impressive response, and nimble agility, and it sees near approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway. You'll turn heads, too, with our Escape's sporty hexagonal grille, sparkle-silver alloy wheels, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, and a rugged roof rack complete with side rails.
The SE interior greets you with plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure plus supportive seats, 10-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a SYNC Voice Recognition and Communications system with an AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo and six speakers. That's technology to make driving easier!
Ford offers peace of mind with advanced airbags, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, traction control, and more. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape SE is a terrific choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
