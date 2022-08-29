Menu
2018 Ford Escape

25,180 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9244588
  Stock #: XA586
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUA67710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # XA586
  • Mileage 25,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for all of your family's adventures, our 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD is looking good in Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 179hp connected to a robust 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also handles beautifully with precise steering, impressive response, and nimble agility, and it sees near approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway. You'll turn heads, too, with our Escape's sporty hexagonal grille, sparkle-silver alloy wheels, dual bright exhaust tips, fog lamps, and a rugged roof rack complete with side rails.

The SE interior greets you with plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure plus supportive seats, 10-way power for the driver, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a SYNC Voice Recognition and Communications system with an AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo and six speakers. That's technology to make driving easier!

Ford offers peace of mind with advanced airbags, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, traction control, and more. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape SE is a terrific choice! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

