2018 Ford Escape

25,898 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 1.5 L ECOBOOST ENGINE | FWD | LOW KMS

2018 Ford Escape

SE 1.5 L ECOBOOST ENGINE | FWD | LOW KMS

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9502165
  Stock #: 94666
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD5JUC42377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 200A, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

SE 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

