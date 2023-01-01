$CALL+ tax & licensing
705-759-4545
2018 Ford Escape
SE 1.5 L ECOBOOST ENGINE | FWD | LOW KMS
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9502165
- Stock #: 94666
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD5JUC42377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 200A, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
SE 1.5L EcoBoost FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Magnetic Metallic
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
