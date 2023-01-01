Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

135,821 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9564313
  • Stock #: 94718
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D82JGB60870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maitland Ford Lincoln

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

