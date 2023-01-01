Menu
2018 Ford F-150

141,305 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maitland Ford Lincoln

705-759-4545

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Location

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845513
  • Stock #: FA580
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55JFA39541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

