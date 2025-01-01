$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury 2.0L
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Used
80,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45JU597828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
