55,483 KM

$55,585

+ tax & licensing
Reserve

12121692

Reserve

Maitland Ford Lincoln

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6

705-759-4545

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,483KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR4JBL11144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 94404
  • Mileage 55,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Brought to you in Black Velvet, our 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD will meet your needs and exceed your expectations with its ideal combination of power, efficiency, and refinement. Powered by a 3.7 Litre V6 that offers 303hp connected to a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. With Torque Vectoring Control and Curve Control, this All Wheel Drive SUV serves up brisk acceleration, responsive handling, and approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Even sleeker and more distinguished than before, our Lincoln MKX boasts alloy wheels, a hands-free power lift-gate, LED daytime running lights, chrome accents, and rear privacy glass.

Thoughtfully crafted to help you conquer each day, the Lincoln MKX Reserve cabin boasts upscale amenities including remote start, Bridge of Weir Deepsoft 10-way power front seats, ambient lighting, rich wood trim, and a driver-configurable LCD screen. It's easier than ever to stay connected thanks to SYNC 3, an embedded modem, 2 smart-charging USB ports, and available satellite radio.

Your safety is paramount, so our Lincoln MKX Reserve comes well equipped with AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, a blind-spot monitor, MyKey, the Safety Canopy system, and other safety features. Comfortable, refined, and full of amenities, this is an intelligent choice. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE!



Shop online or in-store, any way you want it. Get a virtual trade estimate & appraisal and virtual credit approval & eSignature! Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms! Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? Newcomer? Don't worry! We've got special programs to help you get that long-needed vehicle with the financing that you need! We accept all credit applications O.A.C. See us for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545

705-759-4545

