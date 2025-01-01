2018 Lincoln MKX

$55,585+ tax & licensing
Reserve
Location
Maitland Ford Lincoln
1124 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6
705-759-4545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 94404
- Mileage 55,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Thoughtfully crafted to help you conquer each day, the Lincoln MKX Reserve cabin boasts upscale amenities including remote start, Bridge of Weir Deepsoft 10-way power front seats, ambient lighting, rich wood trim, and a driver-configurable LCD screen. It's easier than ever to stay connected thanks to SYNC 3, an embedded modem, 2 smart-charging USB ports, and available satellite radio.
Your safety is paramount, so our Lincoln MKX Reserve comes well equipped with AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, a blind-spot monitor, MyKey, the Safety Canopy system, and other safety features. Comfortable, refined, and full of amenities, this is an intelligent choice. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Maitland Ford Lincoln
